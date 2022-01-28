1974 Winnebago Brave Hides Big-Block Surprise Under the Hood, Sounds Like a Muscle Car

The Winnebago Brave is a great choice if you're into classic motorhomes. They come in various sizes, they ride on reliable Dodge underpinnings, and they're not expensive if you're willing to refurbish it yourself. And if you're not a fan of the old Dodge engine, you'll find quite a few with interesting swaps under the hood.
I recently stumbled across a pair of 1972 Braves fitted with LS engines. One had a 6.0-liter sourced from a 2010 Chevrolet Express, while the other one had an unidentified version of the same small block. Well, this 1974 didn't take the LS route. Its owner (and seller) opted for a 440-cubic-inch, big-block V8 of the Mopar variety.
The engine is part of a restoration process that started sometime in 2017. There's no word as to which vehicle it was sourced from, but it's most likely of the RB variety. Part of the Chrysler B series, this 440 was introduced in 1965 and soldiered on until 1978.
It was offered in all Mopar muscle cars during the golden era, so you'll find it in classics like the Dodge Challenger and Charger, Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner, as well as the Chrysler 300. But it also motivated the Dodge Ram van, the Ramcharger SUV, as well as the Plymouth Trail Duster.
The RB delivered up to 390 horsepower in "Six Pack" and "6-BBL" forms during the muscle car era, but ratings dropped to 255 horses toward the late 1970s. Output is a mystery in this case, but video footage of the Winnebago reveals a muscle car-like exhaust note. We're probably looking at a seriously hot-rodded motorhome.
But this Brave is not just about an engine swap. It also comes with a long list of new and rebuilt features, including the exhaust system, radiator, fuel pump, brakes, and steering gearbox. The starter, thermostat, propane system, and audio system have also been upgraded.
On top of that, the original roof A/C unit, oven, water heater, water outlets and drains, refrigerator, and cruise control system still work. On the flip side, the fuel gauge, generator, rear fuel tank switch, and windshield washer need to be fixed.
There's no word on whether the camper's exterior has been restored up until now, but it appears to be in great condition. The same goes for the interior, which showcases new upholstery, solid cabinets, and like-new wood trim.
The odometer in the dash shows 56,500 miles (90,928 km), only 800 miles (1,287 km) more since the rebuilt 440 V8 was dropped between the front wheels. Listed on RV Trader for $17,990, the motorhome is located in Centennial, Colorado. While I can't comment on whether it's worth the asking price, this Brave sounds fantastic with that 440 V8 between the front seats. Check it out in the video below.
