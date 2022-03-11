This Rodz by Ludwin 1936 Ford Is Half Hot Rod, Half Heavy-Duty Overlanding Rig

The 2021 SEMA show gave us the opportunity to see some amazing custom cars. While every single one was unique in its own way, this 1936 Model 48 Tudor turned rough terrain-conquering beast stood out for the outrageousness of the initial idea as well as the flawless execution of the finished build.
Even more impressive than the vehicle, is the fact that the bulk of the work was done by a single man. His name is Jason Ludwin, the founder and owner of Rodz by Ludwin. For years, Jason has been creating some impressive rides in a small garage located in Fort Johnson, New York. He started with off-roaders, then added hot rods and rat rods to his resume.
A few years ago, he acquired an unmodified 1936 Tudor sedan that was in good shape but couldn’t really decide what to do with it. As time went by, the insane idea of transforming it into an SUV started to seep into his brain and since he was accustomed to building both hot rod and 4x4 builds, he eventually turned this idea into reality.
Wrangler four-door chassis, which meant he could adapt aftermarket components made for the Jeep.
The frame was dismembered, the rails were fully-boxed, then new cross members were fabricated for the modern drivetrain. In the front, the 86-year-old car received a Dana 30 solid axle that was linked to an NP231 transfer case and a Ford 8.8 axle on the rear.
As you can imagine, the suspension was completely revamped. It got a three-link setup up front and a triangulated four-link for each rear wheel. Everything was beefed up with 12-inch-travel, nitrogen-filled air shocks, Rock Jock sway bars, and Trail Gear limit straps. From the ground to the bottom of the frame, the ’36 enjoyed 30.5 inches of clearance and sat on 17-inch Dirty Life wheels wrapped in 35 x 12.50 AMP Terrain Attack tires.
EFI 3×2 Tri-Power electronic fuel injection system. Mated to a GM TH350 gearbox, it could make around 750 hp.
The Ford body received new floorboards, a pull-back canvas sunroof, a roof rack, or a spare tire carrier, while the wheel openings were stretched to accommodate the huge off-road tires. Body Armor 4x4 JL Wrangler bumpers were also installed, along with a couple of winches. In the front, a Mile Marker 9,500-pound (4,309 kg) was used, whereas for the rear, the builder went for a Warn VR EVO 8,000-pound (3,629 kg) variant.
Initially, Jason wanted to leave it unpainted for a rat rod-ish look but eventually decided to cover it in a bespoke variation of Toyota Quicksand, a color typically used on TRD versions of Tacoma and Tundra.
roof tent, two 600-amp batteries, a 1,000-watt inverter with a 20-amp onboard battery maintainer, and a backup solar panel.
Inside, the original dashboard as well as several surrounding panels and window trips were hydro-dipped in an oak wood finish. A new retro-inspired steering wheel was attached to a Summit Racing steering column. The old front seats were replaced with a pair taken from a Mazda 6, reupholstered in a combination of black leather and plaid fabric. In the back, the bench was removed to make room for the air compressor system, 20-gallon (75.7 liters) fuel cell, battery maintainer, and power inverter.
The build was finished in time for the 2021 SEMA show where it drew quite a crowd. While there was no shortage of hot rods and off-road rigs, people were intrigued to see a masterful combination of both. Jason Ludwin managed to not only revive this old Ford, but turn it into a unique piece of costum car art that is impossible not to fall in love with.
You can watch an interview with Jason and learn more about this terrific vehicle in the video below posted on the official SEMA YouTube channel.
