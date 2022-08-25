Shelby American Introduces CODE RED, the 1,300-HP Limited Edition Mustang GT500

The 2024 Ford Mustang, soon to be offered as a seventh-generation model, is just around the corner. So, what happens with the S550 series, does it get a swan song or not? Definitely, at least across the aftermarket realm.
Has anyone seen the way Dodge treats the 2023 model year Challenger and Charger, their final instance of ICE-powered muscle? Well, it would have been nice for its Blue Oval rival to also announce something cool to say goodbye to the current, sixth-generation S550 Mustang just ahead of the S650 arrival.
No worries, though, as Shelby American has taken upon itself said honorable duty. And in the process, they took the Shelby GT500 “CODE RED” experimental prototype and morphed it into a limited production special edition with up to 1,300 horsepower. Take that, Dodge SRT Demon!
Anyway, the juicy details are all out in the open, complete with pricing information. So, this “extremely powerful, extremely limited” (just 30 examples will be produced) GT500 variant has an MSRP of no less than $209,995. Additionally, just ten units will be offered for the past three model years (2020-2022), all complete with more than 1,000 horsepower on 93 octane pump gas. Meanwhile, the full 1,300 ponies stable gets unleashed on E85 ethanol.
The included goodies range from a completely updated, hand-built twin-turbocharged V8 to a Shelby widebody aerodynamic package and from carbon fiber components to “stunning visuals inside and out.” Plus, on its way from making its first-ever experimental car to limited-edition transition, the GT500 CODE RED will get a modified suspension, uprated braking components, better cooling, and lots of aesthetic upgrades.
“Shelby American has built cutting-edge experimental versions of the Shelby GT500 since the model was launched in 1967,” explains Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “While these testbeds for innovation never became production cars at the time, they helped make our vehicles better. For the first time in our 60-year history, we're turning an experimental car into a limited-edition vehicle (…) as a dedicated straight-line performer.”
