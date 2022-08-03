1932 Ford Mudstone Is a Different Breed of Pickup

It’s been a while since we’ve featured a full-blown, properly-made hot rod here on autoevolution, but just a quick look at this here 1932 Ford is enough to make it worth the wait.
We uncovered this beast sitting on the lot of cars going under the hammer later this month during the Mecum auction in Monterey. The thing, known as the Mudstone in specialized circles (a name chosen in honor of the exterior body color of the hot rod), is one of the stars of the event and comes with an estimated sale price of between $130,000 and $150,000.
Shaped like a combination between a classic hot rod and a pickup by the hands of a California-based crew called Kennedy's Hot Rod Shop, the Mudstone comes into this world as a 1932 Ford chassis on top of which an all-steel body and bed were fitted. In between the body and the chassis hides a non-pretentious 350ci (5.7-liter) small block engine, working through a 5-speed manual transmission. The numbers that go with the powertrain were not disclosed.
Visually, the Ford is a pure hot rod, with open So-Cal knock-off wheels on all corners, each wearing radial tires, exposed bubble headlights located low to the ground and close to the front wheels, a huge radiator grille up front, and a tiny windshield making the connection to the lowered, black top.
Nickel-plated here and there, the hot rod also reveals shaved door handles, rear exhaust, and a storage box out in the bed.
Inside, the Mudstone comes in brown leather and has things like a functional 1936 Philco radio, a speaker housing with a very period-correct look, and aftermarket gauges smack down in the middle of the dashboard.
The 1932 Ford Mudstone is selling on August 19. We’ll get back to it once we learn how much it really goes for.
Shaped like a combination between a classic hot rod and a pickup by the hands of a California-based crew called Kennedy's Hot Rod Shop, the Mudstone comes into this world as a 1932 Ford chassis on top of which an all-steel body and bed were fitted. In between the body and the chassis hides a non-pretentious 350ci (5.7-liter) small block engine, working through a 5-speed manual transmission. The numbers that go with the powertrain were not disclosed.
Visually, the Ford is a pure hot rod, with open So-Cal knock-off wheels on all corners, each wearing radial tires, exposed bubble headlights located low to the ground and close to the front wheels, a huge radiator grille up front, and a tiny windshield making the connection to the lowered, black top.
Nickel-plated here and there, the hot rod also reveals shaved door handles, rear exhaust, and a storage box out in the bed.
Inside, the Mudstone comes in brown leather and has things like a functional 1936 Philco radio, a speaker housing with a very period-correct look, and aftermarket gauges smack down in the middle of the dashboard.
The 1932 Ford Mudstone is selling on August 19. We’ll get back to it once we learn how much it really goes for.