Devin Haney Switches From His New Mercedes-AMG G 63 to Private Jets

Devin Haney recently added yet another dark-painted vehicle to his car collection – a Mercedes-AMG G 63 and he didn’t wait long before introducing it on social media, before his flight in a private jet.
American professional boxer Devin Haney is on his way to achieving a lot in his professional career. He’s only 23 years old, but he’s held the WBC title since 2019. Not long after, in 2022, he added the WBA, IBF, Ring, and WBO titles.
And he's well accustomed to the fine living. Early this year, he purchased a black-on-black Mercedes-Maybach S 580, that would keep company to his matte, bespoke Land Rover Range Rover. A few months later, he returned to his dealership of choice, Champion Motoring from San Diego, California, for another model.
A few days ago, the same dealership's official Instagram account revealed Haney purchased a Mercedes-AMG G 63 with a dark exterior, painted in matte black, with the AMG Night Package. It didn’t take long for Haney to take delivery of it, and he introduced the off-roader to his 1.4 million followers, as he switched from it to a private jet.
The aircraft Devin Haney flew in is a Phenom 300, with the tail number N333FX. The jet was built in 2011 by the Brazilian company Embraer, as part of its Phenom 300 series. It has a capacity of up to 7 passengers, including crew members (with one or two pilots). The rest of the cabin features a six-seat layout, with four seats facing each other, and another set of two seats behind them.
The Embraer Phenom 300 is put in motion by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E engines, which take it to a maximum speed of 453 knots (521 mph / 839 kph), a cruise speed of 430 knots (495 mph / 796 kph), and a range of 2,077 nautical miles (2,390 mi / 3,847 km).
Given that Devin Haney’s previously expressed that he enjoys driving more than he likes sitting in the back, the G-Wagen makes the perfect choice.
