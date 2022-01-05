Devin Haney’s New Ride Looks Presidential, a Black-on-Black Mercedes-Maybach

A ride worthy of the WBC champion, Devin Haney’s new addition is a Mercedes-Maybach S 580. And it’s got a black-on-black scheme and an interior that gives presidential vibes.
This past Christmas, Devin Haney purchased an all-new matte bespoke Land Rover Range Rover. But it looks like the undefeated American professional boxer doesn’t want to wait any longer to get a new ride, and has purchased yet another one. I'm talking about a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S 580, which comes from the same star-studded dealership he went to for buying the Range Rover, Champion Motoring from San Diego, California.
With a perfect 27-victory record and 15 KOs, Devin Haney has a net worth of approximately $5 million and reportedly makes around $750,000 per fight. So, it’s not unusual to see him getting another luxurious ride merely weeks after the SUV.
With a starting price of $185,950, the S 580 4MATIC is a mild-hybrid, and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. To that, the gearbox-mounted electric motor adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm). Paired up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, helping it accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
With its post, Champion Motoring didn’t give us much information on Haney’s new ride, except claiming that it has “executive seating,” and a black-on-black color scheme. The pictures show the luxurious interior and black leather chairs, and it does look like a car that it’s meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, giving presidential vibes.
Devin Haney also owns a creamy Chevrolet Corvette C8, a Lamborghini Urus, and, of course, his new Range Rover.
