Slo-Mo Landing of Empress of London City Embraer 190 at St. Maarten Will Make You Gasp

Sint Maarten (St. Maarten, Saint Martin) is a place in the Caribbean that likes to describe itself as “the smallest landmass to consist of two nations.” Known and cherished for its nightlife, beaches and rum, it’s also known globally for the high-action airplane takeoffs and landings happening there.
Getting to Sint Maarten is not rocket science. All you have to do is board a plane from where ever you are, and fly to the island’s Princess Juliana International Airport. It should be a smooth flight, no matter where you’re coming from, but it will most definitely end in screams of fright and awe. Not for you or anyone on the plane, but for the people on the island.
You see, the airport is located extremely close to Maho Beach. Well, we could even say it is on the beach. A short strip of sand is all that separates the water from the asphalt of the runway. And it’s a beach always filled with people, who come there for mostly one thing: play some sort of chicken with airplanes.
You see, when they land planes come from out over the water and fly right over the beach, literal inches away from people’s heads. When they depart, they do so facing the same way, and allowing people to be blown away by the engines' jet blast - just Google St. Maarten jet blast, see what happens...
Over the weekend, we were reminded by the crazy stunts people pull over on Maho Beach by a video posted on Twitter by Airplane Pictures. It doesn’t reveal when it was shot, but given how these things take place there on a regular basis, it doesn’t really matter.
The slow-motion clip shows an Embraer 190 known as the Empress of London City and operated by BA Cityflyer, coming in to land right over the raised hair of the onlookers. And despite being a very short clip, it will definitely make you gasp.
Slow mode of an Embraer 190 landing at St.Maarten
