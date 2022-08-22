Devin Haney's New Ride Is Just as Powerful as He Is, a Mercedes-AMG G 63

For someone in Devin Haney’s position, who is an undisputed champion, having an imposing ride is a must. That’s why the Mercedes-AMG G 63 makes such a great choice.
Devin Haney might be only 23 years old, but his résumé is impressive. Since 2019, he’s held the WBC title, adding the WBA, IBF, Ring, and WBO titles in 2022. Of course, those came with a payload up to measure, which helped him reach a net worth estimated at $5 million. And he’s still very young, with a lot more to offer.
So, it would make sense for someone like Devin Haney to splash on a rugged, imposing ride, that would highlight his champion status. And he found it at Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides athletes and other celebrities with the latest exotics.
The vehicle in question is a Mercedes-AMG G 63 that the dealership had posted a couple of weeks ago. Now it turns out it caught Haney’s eyes. So, the dealership edited the description on August 18, revealing that the lightweight champion has purchased the vehicle.
The off-roader comes with a matte black exterior and the AMG Night Package, which replaces the usual chrome trim with black accents. The cabin comes with the Designo interior, which includes dark gray seats, complete with lime green accents for a splash of color.
There don’t seem to be any changes to the G-Wagen's engine, which is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged power unit, good for 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to both axles via a nine-speed G-Tronic automatic transmission.
The iconic G-Wagen, in the G 63 form, a top choice among celebrities, can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
Granted, the SUV wasn’t specifically designed for Devin Haney but it is a one-of-one creation, which will make the athlete stand out whenever he goes out. And it's yet another black vehicle to his collection.
