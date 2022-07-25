The Largest Aircraft to Land at London City Is Embraer’s Next-Gen Jet, Powered by SAF

Not that long ago, Embraer was unveiling the E195-E2, its next-generation airliner boasting a TechLion livery in black and gold. After participating at the Farnborough Airshow, the aircraft made its debut landing at the famous London City Airport (LCY) which confirmed its performance and fuel efficiency.
The E195-E2 officially became the largest aircraft to land at LCY. Boasting a 35-meter (114.8 feet) wingspan, and a 146-seat configuration, it was introduced as one of the largest single-aisle aircraft today, and also the most fuel efficient in its category.
Compared to the previous generation jets, it boasts 30% lower CO2 emissions per seat, and an overall 25% CO2 emissions reduction. And it doesn’t stop there. When operating on 100% SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) that percentage increases to 85%.
For this debut landing at LCY, Embraer’s new jet was fueled by a 39% blend of SAF. It also demonstrated its steep approach capability, on the path to certification later this year. Steep approaches have to do with the angle at which an aircraft prepares for landing, which is greater than four and a half degrees, with angles slightly over three degrees being considered routine. These steep angles are typically required due to tall objects being located close to the airport.
There are only a few airports in Europe requiring a steep angle approach, and LCY is UK’s only one.
That is why it was a real performance for this large aircraft to successfully demonstrate a steep angle approach, also partially powered by SAF. According to Embraer, the E195-E2 received a warm welcome with a traditional water salute, from LCY’s fire service.
With full certification around the corner, it will soon become the largest aircraft to operate from this airport. As a new-generation airliner, it’s meant to carry more passengers, while also delivering unprecedented environmental performance.
Earlier this month, an E195-E2 completed a 70-minute flight powered by SAF in its GTF engines.
