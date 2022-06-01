Embraer Offshoot Taps Porsche to Help With eVTOLs

In its over a century-long history, the auto (and, by extension, the transportation) industry has gotten us used to going through a major shift every now and then. Never in the history of the world, though, did it go through many of them at once.
Recent years have brought about electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous ones (AVs), and even electric vertical take-off and landing machines (eVTOL). They’re all still a work-in-progress, of sorts, but when fully ready for implementation, they'll reshape not only the industry, but the world.
EVs, AVs and eVTOLs have been kicked into motion not by the big players of the industry, but either by newcomers, or companies working in another field altogether. Yet, seeing how all three have succeeded to some degree, we now have the big sharks moving in to take their share as well.
That’s more obvious when it comes to EVs and AVs, but the emerging eVTOL market is shaping up to be perhaps more lucrative than the other two combined. And this is why we’re beginning to see carmakers getting increasingly involved in this segment as well, whichever way they can.
The most recent to do so is Porsche, through Porsche Consulting, which struck a deal with Embraer offshoot Eve Holding to help it make sense of everything. More to the point, the Germans will help Eve “define the eVTOL supply chain, global manufacturing and logistics macro strategy.”
More to the point, Porsche will look into industrial operation, logistics, supply chain and parts distribution, but also scalability and distributed production.
“We are pleased to work with a leader in the industry that can support us with strategic decision making. The UAM ecosystem is quickly evolving, and we can only achieve our goal if we spark enthusiasm for new ideas in manufacturing and supply chain areas,” said in a statement Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all of the new opportunities ahead, as technologies are profoundly changing industrial production.”
No details were provided on when Porsche should come up with some results for the task at hand.
