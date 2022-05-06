Embraer Tests New Autonomous Flight Technologies in Brazil

It looks like Embraer is setting the stage for fully autonomous electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. The company has recently completed testing new autonomous flight technologies, taking a step closer to building an air taxi network in Brazil.
Embraer worked with its urban mobility subsidiary Eve and other partners for a week. Eve already has a project in motion with Helisul Aviation, one of the largest helicopter operators in Latin America, in one of the busiest cities in Brazil: Rio de Janeiro.
Last year, Helisul placed an order for up to 50 eVTOLs from Eve. As part of the collaboration, the Embraer-owned company will also supply services, such as Urban Air Traffic Management systems, while Helisul will be in charge of using integrating these services by using the current air mobility infrastructure.
The initial phase includes a proof of concept operation that uses helicopters to test and check features that will be applied to VTOLs in the future. That’s what Embraer and its partners have been working on lately.
The new autonomous flight technologies were tested on regular piloted helicopters from Helisul in real-time as part of the Embraer’s Project EASy, which uses an “agile testing process” to create ground-breaking solutions that can be used in autonomous aviation in the future.
The companies spent seven days evaluating standard and extreme scenarios for the take-off, climb, cruise, approach, and landing flight phases. Professional pilots were in charge of the helicopters at all times, while systems collected crucial data in real-time.
All of the information gathered during the project will be used for upcoming simulations, paving the road for autonomous eVTOL flying in the future.
“It is important to note that we are not going straight to fully autonomous operations. As Eve begins operations, pilots will be on board and will also benefit from the application of these technologies through a safer and simplified vehicle operation until we reach a fully certified autonomous flight system for Urban Air Mobility,” said Julio Bolzani, Head of Autonomous Systems at Embraer.
