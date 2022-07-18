Eve Unveils Its First Full-Sized eVTOL Cabin Mock-Up at the Farnborough Airshow Event

This week, visitors at the Farnborough International Airshow in the U.K., get to experience the future of urban air mobility, with eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer Eve showcasing for the first time a cabin mock-up of its highly-awaited air taxi.
Eve Air Mobility is an Embraer-backed company with an ambitious and commendable project to offer communities environmentally friendly flights at a lower cost. Its eVTOL is 100 percent electric, quiet, and with a human-centered design.
According to Flavia Ciaccia, Eve Vice President of User Experience, the mock-up Eve is putting on display at this year’s Farnborough Airshow materializes the cabin concept the company has been co-creating with potential users for years, with its solutions being designed with essential market needs in mind, from safety to sustainability, accessibility, and ticket price.
So far, the company has kept the specs of the aircraft under wraps, but Eve has at least shared the most recent vehicle configuration of the aircraft as part of the present product design phase. The current design of Eve’s eVTOL is a simple and user-friendly one that uses a conventional wing and tail and has eight rotors that are fixed around the wing, for vertical take-off and landing capability as well as reliability and safety.
Eve’s cabin mock-up will be on display at the Farnborough Airshow, at the Embraer pavilion located at E037, starting today and until July 22. In addition to the mock-up, visitors will also get the opportunity to explore external features of the air taxi via augmented reality technology.
Eve’s eVTOL is expected to enter into service in 2026. Meanwhile, the aerospace company is continuously working on signing partnerships all over the world. Last month, it announced that it teamed up with Falcon Aviation Services to launch eVTOL flights in Dubai, with 35 flying taxis to be delivered. They also plan to launch the world’s first eVTOL tourist flights from Atlantis, the Palm. Eve has also got projects in Latin America and boasts of having secured hundreds of orders, including in the U.S., where it plans to operate its eVTOLs in Washington, Boston, and New York.
