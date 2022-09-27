Sauce Walka Switches From One Pink Ride to Another, Bentleys and Rolls-Royce

Rapper Sauce Walka’s garage also hosts several expensive, powerful cars. But it looks like he might have a preference for those with some pink on them, like his Bentley Bentayga or his new Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Not long ago, rapper Sauce Walka purchased a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan which hid a surprise pink interior. It looks like he liked it that much because, not long after, he bought another car from the luxury car manufacturer, but this time, it's a convertible, the Dawn.
The rapper purchased the convertible in mid-September, and he flaunted it a lot on social media. It comes with a black exterior to match his Cullinan, but you can get a glimpse of what the interior holds based on its bright pink aftermarket wheels from Forgiato and other pink exterior accents. The cabin, naturally, is also bright pink. Sauce Walka has just been seen out and about with this vehicle, posing with fellow artist T.O.G. Minor next to the luxurious convertible.
But besides hanging out in his Dawn, a lucky fan called Guadalupe Roman (_luperoman_) ran into the rapper, who was behind the wheel of a Bentley Bentayga. Before you wonder, yes, this one also had some pink, this time, on the outside. The luxury SUV has a light pink satin exterior and he looked happy about his encounter with the fan. He’s had this Bentley for over a year and seems to have been the first one to start his pink trend.
And since we’ve mentioned the pink rides that he opted for recently, it’s also fair to note that he does have other cars that are not pink, although they are just as luxurious. In his garage, the rapper also has both models from the Mercedes-Maybach subbrand, the S-Class and the GLS 600, and these ones come with a silver paint job. At least for now.
The rapper purchased the convertible in mid-September, and he flaunted it a lot on social media. It comes with a black exterior to match his Cullinan, but you can get a glimpse of what the interior holds based on its bright pink aftermarket wheels from Forgiato and other pink exterior accents. The cabin, naturally, is also bright pink. Sauce Walka has just been seen out and about with this vehicle, posing with fellow artist T.O.G. Minor next to the luxurious convertible.
But besides hanging out in his Dawn, a lucky fan called Guadalupe Roman (_luperoman_) ran into the rapper, who was behind the wheel of a Bentley Bentayga. Before you wonder, yes, this one also had some pink, this time, on the outside. The luxury SUV has a light pink satin exterior and he looked happy about his encounter with the fan. He’s had this Bentley for over a year and seems to have been the first one to start his pink trend.
And since we’ve mentioned the pink rides that he opted for recently, it’s also fair to note that he does have other cars that are not pink, although they are just as luxurious. In his garage, the rapper also has both models from the Mercedes-Maybach subbrand, the S-Class and the GLS 600, and these ones come with a silver paint job. At least for now.