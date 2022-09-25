Supercharged Vintage Kit Car That Looks Like a Toy Proves To Be a Real Drag Racing Menace

Drag racing is one of the most popular parts of motorsport, and that is for a good reason. Aside from highway racing and a great community, it also never fails to provide interesting scenarios and cool cars for us to watch.
No matter if you watch to learn about the build or just see those few seconds of madness, it is captivating. I mentioned cool cars for a reason. Well, it’s up to you to decide if this supercharged kit car is a yay or a nay, but it is most certainly unique and interesting.
When you first see it from the front, it looks like a joke, a mock-up of a car that’s just there as an exhibit. With the engine and supercharger being almost as big as the body itself, and the proportions being those of a child’s drawing, you might think there’s no way it actually runs. Of course, that is until you see someone climb inside it and turn it on.
When you hear the deafening roar of that engine, you quickly start to figure out that this little toy car is no joke. It is as serious as it gets and comes with all the drag racing bells and whistles. It has meaty drag tires in the back, narrow wheels up front, hell, even a wheelie bar and a parachute. Not only that but the body is actually just a shell to cover up a tubular frame whose only purpose is to carry that enormous engine down the strip.
And carry the engine it did, as it raced a conventional dragster. Not a top fuel monster by any stretch of the imagination but a purpose-built car. Surprisingly for the untrained eye, the little toy car wiped the floor with it, proving we should never judge a book by its unconventional cover. The kit car finished the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds, clocking in at 153 mph (246 khp), while the dragster took over a second more to finish the race and did so at just 138 mph (222 kph).
