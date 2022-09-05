Soccer Moms Ain't Got Nothing on This Bulked-Up 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade has just had its pixels rearranged again, becoming a wide body beast that looks more like a wagon, albeit a beefed-up one, than an SUV that’s on the premium side of the segment.
Finished in a dark shade and equipped with several add-ons on the outside, this Escalade-V is the work of carmstyledesign1 on Instagram, who uploaded these renderings just a few hours before the weekend ended.
The virtual proposal is obvious, isn’t it? It comprises a modified grille, chin spoiler, and vented hood up front, together with a tweaked-out rear bumper, and a much more aggressive diffuser attached to it. Ginormous fender flares and bulky side skirts are included too, together with a long roof box that stretches across the entire length of the roof.
Concave wheels with a multi-spoke design and a very big diameter fill up the arches, wrapped in thin rubber. The model’s name, namely the Escalade-V, is displayed on the rear fenders, below the three-quarter windows, and on the roof box. An orange stripe, and privacy windows all around round off the digital makeover of this big boy.
Updated for the 2023 model year, the Cadillac Escalade-V is officially the brand’s most powerful production vehicle ever. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, develops 682 hp (692 ps / 509 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque. This enables a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds, an impressive achievement for a car that weighs over 6,400 pounds (2,900+ kg), and allows it to complete the quarter-mile in 12.74 seconds, according to the official spec sheet.
Buying your own 2023 Escalade-V means having to pay a minimum of $149,990, including destination, as that is the official MSRP. The normal Escalade can be had from as low as $79,795.
The virtual proposal is obvious, isn’t it? It comprises a modified grille, chin spoiler, and vented hood up front, together with a tweaked-out rear bumper, and a much more aggressive diffuser attached to it. Ginormous fender flares and bulky side skirts are included too, together with a long roof box that stretches across the entire length of the roof.
Concave wheels with a multi-spoke design and a very big diameter fill up the arches, wrapped in thin rubber. The model’s name, namely the Escalade-V, is displayed on the rear fenders, below the three-quarter windows, and on the roof box. An orange stripe, and privacy windows all around round off the digital makeover of this big boy.
Updated for the 2023 model year, the Cadillac Escalade-V is officially the brand’s most powerful production vehicle ever. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, develops 682 hp (692 ps / 509 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque. This enables a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds, an impressive achievement for a car that weighs over 6,400 pounds (2,900+ kg), and allows it to complete the quarter-mile in 12.74 seconds, according to the official spec sheet.
Buying your own 2023 Escalade-V means having to pay a minimum of $149,990, including destination, as that is the official MSRP. The normal Escalade can be had from as low as $79,795.