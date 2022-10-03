2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Gets a Digital Premiere, Complete With Ritzy Colors

A lot has been going on with the North American heavy-duty pickup truck space lately, and a lot more is coming – including cool new off-road focused versions.
Naturally, the biggest news of the HD fall is related to the introduction of the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty. But the competition has not stood idle, either. So, the Ram update for the HD truck family included compelling upgrades for the 2023 model year, and the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD also went official with more oomph for the Duramax V8 turbo diesel.
And the latter is not stopping there, as General Motors has agreed to bestow the big Chevy truck with a first-ever ZR2 treatment. However, this new version of the restyled heavy-duty truck was only teased at the time of the official announcement, and the full reveal may be more than a year away, as it has been slated for a fall 2023 release.
But does anyone think that virtual automotive artists are that patient? Well, of course not, and the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have decided to CGI-imagine the looks of the unreleased, first-ever Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 way ahead of its official release timeframe. The computer-generated illustrations show both the feisty exterior as well as the technologically savvy interior. Still, there is no rear POV to speak of just yet.
Instead, the channel’s pixel master did imagine the usual color palette reel, complete with a few ritzy options (for such an off-road-oriented workhorse), as well as a quick side-by-side comparison for the real world’s High Country trim and the upcoming, unofficial ZR2 depiction. As always, though, do take all of this with a pinch of salt – at least until we have official confirmation from Chevy about the looks of the new, brawnier variant.
