2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Goes Official With More Powerful Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel

Chevrolet has redesigned the Silverado HD for the 2024 model year, and the biggest change over 2023 comes in the form of the 6.6-liter Duramax V8. 470 horsepower and 975 pound-foot (1,322 Nm) are on the menu, along with better low-end torque for improved towing performance.
There is, however, an issue with the way Chevrolet describes the 10-speed automatic transmission of this engine. Baptized Allison 10L1000, this gearbox was validated by Allison. The peeps at General Motors designed it, and as it’s the case with the outgoing Silverado HD, they also produce it.
“The Allison-branded [10L1000] automatic transmission, manufactured by General Motors, combines enhanced performance and fuel economy, greater operational flexibility, and improved driver comfort and control, with an industry-leading reputation for uptime and reliability,” reads a December 2018 release published by the Indiana-based transmission specialist.
Now that you know what’s what, let’s turn out attention back to the heavy-duty pickup. The Golden Bowtie has finally discontinued the 6-speed automatic of the standard 6.6-liter small block for the 10L1000 mentioned earlier. Gas-fueled trucks use a 3.73 final drive, whereas diesel-fueled trucks feature a 3.42 final drive. All other ratios are shared between them.
Coming in the first quarter of 2023, the redesigned Silverado HD will make its public debut on September 29th at the State Fair of Texas. Production will be handled by the Flint Assembly Plant in Michigan and Oshawa Assembly Plant in Canada. Not really a coincidence, General Motors planned the online reveal one day ahead of the 2023 Super Duty’s grand reveal.
Gifted with C-shaped running lights and the signature fascia of the Silverado we all know and love, the heavy-duty line is rocking a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster from the LT trim level up. Available with more trailering technology than ever before, the Silverado HD also welcomes a new appearance package.
The High Country Midnight Edition adds black chrome accents in the grille and grille bar, as well as black badging. Black power-assist steps also need to be mentioned, along with 20-inch finished in high-gloss black. 22s are optionally available. Last, but certainly not least, the ZR2 will join the lineup later in MY2024 according to the biggest of Detroit’s Big Three.
Sadly, we currently don’t know anything about the off-road variant. For more information on the less off-roady variants, please check the attached release.
