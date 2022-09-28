2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Features New 6.8L V8, High-Output Diesel Confirmed

The rumors were true! Ford’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty won’t receive the Boss 6.2-liter V8 of the outgoing model, but a brand-new 6.8 derived from the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8. The Dearborn-based automaker hasn’t revealed what kind of horsepower and pound-foot it develops.
To whom it may concern, the 6.2 cranks out 385 horsepower and 430 pound-foot (582 Nm). Ford hasn’t mentioned the output figures of the 7.3 either, which currently makes 430 horsepower and 475 pound-foot (643 Nm). Both V8s are made in Canada at the Ford Windsor Engine Plant.
The final entry is the Power Stroke 6.7-liter V8 turbo diesel, which is offered in two states of tune. “High Output” is the designation used for the … uhm, high-output version. As with the gasoline-fueled V8s, the second-largest automaker in America hasn’t said a word about output figures.
Be that as it may, “Super Duty targets the most towing, payload, torque, and horsepower of any heavy-duty full-size truck.” That, ladies and gentlemen, is a challenge directed at the Cummins-developed sixer in Ram HD pickup trucks. The standard-output version of the 6.7-liter mill belts out 370 horsepower and 850 pound-foot (1,152 Nm), whereas the high-output version levels up to 420 horsepower and 1,075 pound-foot (1,458 Nm).
We don’t know max towing and max payload capacities either. But we do know that max payload is delivered by the F-350 DRW Regular Cab 4x2 XL with the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 and Heavy-Duty Payload Package. As for max towing, the Ford Motor Company lists the F-450 Regular Cab with the Max Tow Package and 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 High Output. For reference, the 2022 model year Ford F-Series Super Duty boasts up to 7,850 pounds (3,561 kilograms) and 37,000 pounds (16,783 kilograms), respectively.
All four engine options are connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and every chassis bac comes with a power take-off connection. Four-wheel drive is standard on XLT and higher trim levels. Pro Power Onboard with 2.0 kW on deck is optionally available, along with driver-assist technologies that include Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch. Last, but certainly not least, the Super Duty is the first pickup in the U.S. of A. with 5G capability.
For more info on the newcomer, please check out the release below.
