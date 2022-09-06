Ram Updates HD Truck Line With Available 12-Inch Frameless Digital Instrument Cluster

The Ram HD is entering the 2023 model year with a few notable updates. The headliner comes in the guise of an available 12-inch digital instrument cluster with a frameless design and nearly two dozen menus. Five reconfigurable tiles also need to be mentioned, along with analog or digital instrumentation, plus settings that can be saved to a user profile.
Also new for 2023, the Ram HD is available with a digital rearview mirror that flaunts side camera integration. The digital rearview mirror displays the rear-facing camera’s video feed in real time, and at the touch of a button, it can be turned off to revert to a good ol’ reflective mirror. Available Trailer Reverse Steering Control allows the driver to enter measurements before the rear camera tracks the trailer position to back up and guide the trailer.
2023 model year enhancements further comprise the optional Mopar sport hood for the Laramie and Limited trim levels, next-generation trailer tow mirrors with telescoping capability available across the lineup, and front-camera system upgrades such as behind-trailer view and blind-spot view.
Depending on configuration, the 2023 Ram HD offers best-in-class towing (37,090 pounds or 16,824 kilograms), best-in-class standard gas engine power (410 horsepower for the 6.4-liter HEMI V8), and best-in-class diesel torque (1,075 pound-foot or 1,458 Nm for the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output I6). Other highlights include 7,680 pounds (3,484 kilograms) max payload capacity and two segment-exclusive rear suspensions for the 2500 (standard five-link coil system or the available air suspension system).
The Ram HD with the Mega Cab is offered exclusively with the 6-foot 4-inch bed with four-wheel drive. The Regular Cab comes exclusively with the 8-foot bed, and the Crew Cab is offered with both bed lengths. No fewer than six trim levels are listed for model year 2023, starting with the work-oriented Tradesman. The remainder consists of the Big Horn (a.k.a. Lone Star in Texas), Power Wagon, Laramie, Limited Longhorn, and Longhorn.
