Rolls-Royce Luxury GT Feels the Photo-Editing Wra(i)th, Gets Turned Into a Hot Rod

Rolls-Royce may have given up on the Wraith, but the internet is far from doing the same. As a matter of fact, it has been turned into something that few people would dare to think about: a veritable hot rod.
It is definitely not the most inspired rendering of the luxury grand tourer that we have seen so far, but at the same time, it’s not as disgusting as it sounds. The digital illustrations have adry53customs behind them, and they retain the body of the car up to a point.
The nose has become much pointier. It has a narrower and less imposing grille, flanked by a pair of vertical headlights. The Spirit of Ecstasy still sits in front of the new hood, and the door hinges are still mounted on the B pillars.
At the back, it hasn’t been changed that much, though it does have a bigger diffuser with trim meant to replicate the looks of exhaust tips. However, the exhaust pipes now sit on the sides, below the doors, and we can only imagine what the ingress and egress would be like with a hot engine.
Another highlight of the build, albeit not the one that stands out the most, is the transparent hood that lets virtual bystanders check out the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12. And speaking of the thing that stands out the most, that would be the new set of wheels, as it is this mod that contributes to the hot rod feel.
Those who are familiar with the stuff that we write about on a daily basis are probably thinking that this story is a repost. And they wouldn’t be wrong, because we covered it last week. However, we now get to see it from different angles, and since it’s not every day that we lay eyes on a true Rolls-Royce hot rod, we decided to put the spotlight on it again. So, what’s your take on this CGI project overall?
