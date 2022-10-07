Cutesy Little DS Automobiles DS 3 Morphs Into Bonkers Widebody, Slammed Kit Car

Today, the DS 3 moniker is used for a delightfully quirky French crossover that is like unobtanium for American enthusiasts. But, not long ago, it was also a cutesy supermini.
Actually, come to think about it, this model has had quite a convoluted history. It roared to a ritzy lifestyle back in 2009, and until 2016 it was known as the Citroen DS3, a B-segment (supermini) premium car that held the honor of being the first model in the company’s new, posher DS range.
Then, between 2017 and 2019, it lived a noticeably short and simple DS 3 life as part of the separated DS Automobiles range before it was transformed into the DS 3 Crossback subcompact luxury SUV. Oh, and now the CUV is again known simply as DS 3, as DS Automobile probably thinks everyone has forgotten about its hatchback predecessor.
Well, that is not true, at least not over across the virtual automotive realm. There, it has attracted the attention of Kit-Core, the virtual artist better known as _kit_core on social media, who loves to flaunt everything “wider than the original.” And now the same has been done with the cutesy little DS 3, making it an aftermarket dream of slammed and widebody wonders.
By the way, it seems the pixel master wanted the so-darn-cutesy premium hatchback ready for both sides of a Hot Hatch-goes-to-the-track relationship. So, there is a dreamy (yet equally feisty, slammed, and extra-widebody), oh-so-minty version for her, as well as a darker and slightly more menacing white, yellow, and black variant for him.
As for additional details, we have just one question. What could be hiding under the little hood that is light, small, and powerful enough to make those sticky tires deliver a cool burnout ahead of some drift or quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans? Could it be an enhanced version of that great 1.6-liter THP turbo mill that PSA created alongside BMW?
