Wingless Mercedes 190 Evolution Is JDM Blasphemy Stanced on Tiny BRX Wheels

Sometimes the world is dark and cold, but then euphoria rises again. And that is also valid across the vast realm of the automotive industry.
There are countless examples to support our case but let us be dreamy for a moment. To many, a silver-and-black-themed car might seem dark and cold. Though, it also depends on the theme and model in question. But there is also the case of getting drunk with euphoria when one goes against the established principles of the world.
And this is precisely what happened here, albeit only digitally. So, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, now has decided it was about time he went JDM-rogue on us with his sixth entry into the global art challenge of ‘Inktober.’ He follows the ink and drawing percepts quite loosely, as one can easily notice.
The pixel master also does not care about the outraged automotive fans that might run amuck crying foul play at the sight of his digital projects, since he is also keen on going “bananas with your (least) favorite car.” Alas, the Mercedes-Benz (W201) 190 E Evolution I and II are not something to be treated lightly, considering their iconic status.
So, the CGI expert probably decided to treat one Evo slammed and widebody, instead. It kept the legendary Sonax-Dekra-Boss livery intact, though, even as the “de-winged” 190 E Evo embarked on a “Japano-madness” journey that includes tiny 15-inch Advan BR-1 BRX wheels.
This is because upcoming plans will cater to the racecar side of the equation more thoroughly, and there is also a possible expansion of the widebody treatment – so perhaps purists might sigh in relief the next time they see this Evo back in the artist’s reel. Though, I would not count my lunch break money on that…
