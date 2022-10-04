2022 Lambo Countach ‘Inktober’ Cosplayer Feels so Properly Vintage and Widebody

Back in 2009, artist Jake Parker created ‘Inktober’ as a month-long art challenge designed to improve skills and develop positive habits. Since then, it has evolved into a worldwide endeavor, with thousands of artists participating every year.
The 2022 edition is no different, and even virtual automotive artists have caught the ‘Inktober’ bug, even if they do not necessarily abide by the inking and drawing-only rules. Such is the case with Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has suddenly decided it was about the right time he blew our Lamborghini-loving minds, twice!
So, his initial ‘Inktober’ post announced to his channel’s fans about the official participation decision, also promising one livery for each day of October. The opening post will be remembered – at least by Sant'Agata Bolognese enthusiasts, as it envisioned a Rainbow Lambo Diablo GTR! If you think that is cool, then the second one might be even better.
Next up came along his turbocharged, rotary-swapped, “retro-cyberized” Volkswagen Voyage/Golf Mk1. Which – for some CGI reason or the other – “is now also cursed by a Chinese dragon, to make its owner the fastest guy in ANY corner but also never speak any language other than Chinese FOREVER again.” Quite the passionate art dude, right?
Well, so far, the cherry on top of the ‘Inktober’ cake is none other than Lamborghini’s reinvented 2022 Countach LPI 800-4, which not only has gained a digital take on the legendary Valvoline racing livery but also finally feels properly retro and slammed, plus widebody! And it was all done in the cool, vintage style of the LP500 S, LP5000 QV, or 25th Anniversary Edition, so nobody misses that trio ever again. So, is it cool enough to get our CGI hall pass, or not?
So, his initial ‘Inktober’ post announced to his channel’s fans about the official participation decision, also promising one livery for each day of October. The opening post will be remembered – at least by Sant'Agata Bolognese enthusiasts, as it envisioned a Rainbow Lambo Diablo GTR! If you think that is cool, then the second one might be even better.
Next up came along his turbocharged, rotary-swapped, “retro-cyberized” Volkswagen Voyage/Golf Mk1. Which – for some CGI reason or the other – “is now also cursed by a Chinese dragon, to make its owner the fastest guy in ANY corner but also never speak any language other than Chinese FOREVER again.” Quite the passionate art dude, right?
Well, so far, the cherry on top of the ‘Inktober’ cake is none other than Lamborghini’s reinvented 2022 Countach LPI 800-4, which not only has gained a digital take on the legendary Valvoline racing livery but also finally feels properly retro and slammed, plus widebody! And it was all done in the cool, vintage style of the LP500 S, LP5000 QV, or 25th Anniversary Edition, so nobody misses that trio ever again. So, is it cool enough to get our CGI hall pass, or not?