Imagined Citroen CXe Reinvention Mixes Glorious Past Design With Modern EV Tech

This French automaker has always been known for its quirky designs. Alas, some of the latest ones are polarizing rather than iconic.
Let us take the real-world example of Citroen’s latest concept, the defiant Oli. It seems that many people have noticed one too many similarities between the French prototype and a company called UPower that earlier this year presented an EV Super Board raft of concepts. Among them was also an SUV, and that one has become the bone of contention with the Citroen Oli.
Anyway, other people do not even want to hear about Citroen’s recent or contemporary exploits because they think that the last time this automaker did a ‘real Citroen’ was back in the 1970s, right before Peugeot took control of the company in 1976. And the model in question would be the mid-size, executive fastback called CX – precisely because that is also the aerodynamics symbol for the drag coefficient.
So, it is easy to understand why this narrow view of some folks, since the CX followed along the line of other iconic Citroen ideas, such as the SM and DS. Anyway, now Citroen belongs to Stellantis, and the new conglomerate might have other stuff in mind. But that does not mean people will not give it a try when it comes to resurrecting their favorite models.
Such might be the case here with the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of how Citroen could EV-revive the old and bold CX. And it might be the ripe time to do so, as the nameplate will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.
Until then, it might also be enough time to ruminate on the unofficial Citroen CXe reinvention that mixes the glorious hydropneumatic self-leveling suspension past (and design style) with the latest EV technology. Frankly, to me, it feels like it would become a definite winner…
