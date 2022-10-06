Digital Neo-Retro Porsche 911 GT3 RS Feels Like a 1970s Carrera RS Done Tomorrow

Together with the (C8) 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, the latest (and greatest) 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS seems to be the extreme sports car talk of the town.
And there are particularly good reasons for that. The Americana side of the story has a record-breaking FPC naturally-aspirated V8 under the hood, and the 670-hp supercar seems to have what it takes to fight posh legends like Ferrari. Meanwhile, the German chapter elicits all sorts of feelings.
Some reviewers are ready for impulse buying after just one test drive, while other folks can only dream about their perfect specifications as we are dealing with something that costs over $205k. Alas, a few can also do something about it, even if only virtually.
Interestingly, the virtual automotive artists that love to dabble with the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS also have an eye set on the glorious past. As such, we have already seen a front-engine, RWD Porsche 944 Turbo ‘RS’ getting a digital restomod to steal the GT3 RS’ goodies. Now it is also time to see another vision stemming from the imagination of Andreas Richter, a virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media.
A participant (by his own rules) in the global ‘Inktober’ challenge, his fifth entry into the fold is an “old but new” Porsche 911 GT3 RS wrapped in a black-and-white (plus crimson) Falken livery (among others) and ready for all sorts of motorsport shenanigans, as per the full cockpit roll cage hints. Alas, while this seems properly contemporary, it also feels like a major tribute to the 1970s Porsche 911 Carrera RS that kicked off the high-performance GT3 homologation model series with the official introduction of the 996-series GT3 version.
And we like that, as Porsche restomods are everywhere – but way too few of them dare to emulate and mix the neo-retro feel of an old-school 911 with contemporary, extreme GT3 RS goodies. Kudos, seriously!
