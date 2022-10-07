Lincoln Mark LT 3500 Would Be a Natural If More Heavy-Duty Luxury Trucks Existed

Over in the real world, the Americana side of the heavy-duty pickup truck segment has come full circle with the introduction of the latest major player.
This autumn has been great for future HD owners. The OEM hauling party started with the updated Ram Trucks HD family in early September, then continued with the introduction of the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD just ahead of Blue Oval’s big announcement about the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty.
But General Motors did not want its Detroit rivals to have the last word, and the fifth-gen Super Duty was caught in a pincer movement as GMC completed the HD segment’s full circle with the introduction of the Sierra HD lineup just the other day. And what do you know, it seems that such things as luxury heavy-duty trucks are now a thing, thanks to the introduction of the new Denali Ultimate grade.
Well, some folks have been arguing about that for years, and virtual automotive artists even have some alternatives prepared if you do not think the GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate qualifies for this odd new stratosphere of working folk’s premium HD ride. So, here is Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who truly knows how to juggle our HD truck dreams.
Inspired by the whole heavy-duty commotion, he first created the SUV counterparts: a 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty featuring the F-250 model with the digital Excursion treatment, followed by an upgrade to the Ram 3500 HD morphing into a humongous yet ‘sporty’ Ramcharger Dually XT. But then something cool happened, and he switched back to HD pickup trucks.
Only this time, the twist was simple – he first revived the Cadillac Escalade EXT to make it a Stepside 3500 HD dually luxury truck, and now he naturally followed that with a direct rival, the reborn Lincoln Mark LT 350. They are direct competitors, complete with the humongous allure, step-side beds, and dually treatment. And you know what? They are more suited for luxury duties than a Sierra HD, frankly!
