Nissan Titan Imaginatively Built as a Mini Truck Feels Properly Slammed on 22s

The 2023 Nissan Titan was recently announced for the U.S. market with MSRP pricing kicking off at slightly less than $40k (not counting the $1,795 destination and handling, though), and the full-size pickup truck also came to the segment’s party with a new Midnight Edition package, among other novelties.
Alas, we are not here to talk about that one or the fact that Nissan’s pickup truck reliability is not what it used to be, anymore. Instead, let us get enveloped by the suspension of disbelief for a moment and imagine we live in the cartoon drawing world of the ‘Inktober’ challenge – a global phenomenon that has swept the virtual automotive artist realm as well, recently.
Among the pixel masters that participate is also Ish Babaria - a self-taught automotive artist better known as ish_babaria_design_v2 on social media, who has decided to CGI-cook a little digital project for every day of the ongoing month. His first entries were a restomod Lancia 037 legend of the rallies, a small and cute 1985 Honda City Turbo II, the dark and menacing cartoonish Batmobile, and even a Hot Wheels tribute. However, the one that mostly got our attention is an orange ‘mini truck’ hoot based on the 2021 model year Nissan Titan pickup truck.
Mini trucks (aka micro-trucks) are tiny but practical light trucks, originally created to cope with a certain Japanese vehicle segment. They became an integral part of the custom car culture, and the designation evolved to also include compact pickup trucks that were “plentiful and easily available” during the 1990s. So, this Nissan Titan ‘mini truck’ is more like a custom take on the current Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz lifestyle rather than the Japanese ‘Kei’ statutory class of light vehicles.
Plus, the Nissan Titan looks fast and nimble while CGI-dropped on a techy air suspension, a set of big-lipped Dropstars Wheels, and painted in a “sexy two-tone metallic orange and white paintjob with scallops on the side.” So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
