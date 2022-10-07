Bagged, CGI-Widebody Shelby Cobra Makes an Eerie Scenery Hot Like Fire, Literally

Born out of the genius mind of a man who thought a quirky little British sports car would look and feel nice with a brawny, massive American V8 under the hood, the AC Shelby Cobra has become a legend.
This little sports car has been in production (intermittently, truth be told) for six decades, since 1962. And in the meantime, it has had enough time to flame the imagination of a few generations of automotive enthusiasts. Both in the real world and across the digital realm, as it turns out.
The latter includes London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who is quite the busy little CGI bee and barely has any moments left for personal digital projects. Alas, in between a stunning S123 Mercedes-Benz restomod that has a virtual Rolls face plus slammed and widebody station wagon traits, or a custom Porsche that looks like a reinterpretation of our dream retro-futuristic 911, there is always a little time for a quick throwback.
So, on this occasion, the pixel master has decided to circle back to his nature-themed series – and add a little hot twist in the middle. Quite literally, as we are dealing with side-exhaust CGI flames that lit the scenery on fire! Anyway, the gist of the digital project, initially, was to present a slammed and white (or perhaps it was red?!) Shelby Cobra enjoying a rosy digital field like a widebody hoot on Rotiform Aerodiscs.
Now the digital background has changed from an eerie hill overlooking a seaside town and its ritzy beaches to an autumn-style forest clearing that is about to feel the heat from a Shelby Cobra’s mind-numbing V8. Luckily, everything was merely wishful thinking, and the fire department was not needed to save the ignorant driver wearing a Rotiform Aerodisc-matching crimson racing helmet!
