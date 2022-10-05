Matte Sunrise Ram TRX, Charger Redeye, and Trackhawk Are a Pumpkin's Dream

We all know that October is not only the second month of autumn, but also the moment when humans are ripe and ready for tricks or treats.
And we are not only talking about agriculture, as the 31 days of the month can also serve all sorts of duties across any sector – from artsy ‘Inktober’ challenges to creating ‘Spooktober’ series. Interestingly, all these can also have tangential business with the automotive industry, even though only digitally, sometimes. As such, virtual artists have kicked off the proceeds in quite spectacular ways.
For example, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now going by richter.cgi) on social media, has decided it was about time he blew our Countach minds with an ‘Inktober’ cosplayer which felt so properly vintage and widebody that we started CGI-weeping at the thought it is merely wishful thinking. Meanwhile, the pixel master behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) shows some artsy love for... car pumpkins.
First, it was a frightful Chevy Tahoe to kick off the scary Halloween proceeds. But now there is a lighter touch, and for once he is not overly interested in the biggest wheels out there. Instead, his renewed October-themed focus is on a trio of dream Mopar garage contenders: a Ram 1500 TRX, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and the still-fashionable, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. And they did not arrive solely featuring some contrasting, black aftermarket wheels.
Instead, all three of them show a pumpkin-inspired vibe thanks to a CGI wrap in Matte Sunrise Orange. Now, even if Mopars or outrageous muscle cars, bagged SUVs, and truck builds are not your cups of tea, at least we can all appreciate the positive, hot-like-fire orange theme, as it’s the opposite of spooky Halloween horror ideas! And we could all use a little bit of light in our lives, right?
