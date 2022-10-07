Bentley Turbo R Land Yacht Prepares to Become an Outlaw, Witness the Digital Birth

Some might say that outlaws are just the pariahs of any society. Others, meanwhile, will only associate the word with some of the best modified air-cooled Porsches ever imagined.
The urban legends say that the automotive term for Outlaw originated with Rod Emory, whose Los Angeles-area aftermarket shop set out to create the Porsche hoots many of us dream about at night. In time, and with the ensuing cult following, more and more models have been treated to Outlaw-like transformations.
Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm, as it turns out. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we now have yet another great case in point. So, meet Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who recently decided to take a quick break from his seemingly never-ending series of vintage and sporty rides dressed up in CGI liveries.
In case one needs an idea about what stems from this pixel master’s imagination, we also tucked in the gallery a few significant excerpts from his social media reel. Anyway, back to the ‘land boat’ at hand, somehow the CGI expert has decided that he just needed an Outlaw-style land yacht for his dream garage. And the unsuspecting companion is now a vintage Bentley Turbo R, a 6.75-liter turbo V8-equipped model that was produced between 1985 and 1997.
This performance four-door sedan is a veritable land yacht, and for now, it is digitally featured in the iconic British Racing Green paintjob, only with a few notable, virtually modified exceptions. Those include the numbered radiator grille, the single round headlights (with superhero-style mask), the cool side exhaust system hinting at monster transformations taking place under the hood, a transparent rear spoiler, and a new set of vintage wheels.
Beware, though, as this is merely the beginning of the morphing…
Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm, as it turns out. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we now have yet another great case in point. So, meet Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who recently decided to take a quick break from his seemingly never-ending series of vintage and sporty rides dressed up in CGI liveries.
In case one needs an idea about what stems from this pixel master’s imagination, we also tucked in the gallery a few significant excerpts from his social media reel. Anyway, back to the ‘land boat’ at hand, somehow the CGI expert has decided that he just needed an Outlaw-style land yacht for his dream garage. And the unsuspecting companion is now a vintage Bentley Turbo R, a 6.75-liter turbo V8-equipped model that was produced between 1985 and 1997.
This performance four-door sedan is a veritable land yacht, and for now, it is digitally featured in the iconic British Racing Green paintjob, only with a few notable, virtually modified exceptions. Those include the numbered radiator grille, the single round headlights (with superhero-style mask), the cool side exhaust system hinting at monster transformations taking place under the hood, a transparent rear spoiler, and a new set of vintage wheels.
Beware, though, as this is merely the beginning of the morphing…