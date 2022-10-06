Front-Engine, RWD Porsche 944 Turbo RS Gets a Virtual Restomod, Steals GT3’s DNA

Currently, there are two vastly different yet equally enticing sports cars making the reviewer rounds ahead of their market introduction.
One would be “America’s sports car” in its latest and purest, FPC naturally aspirated 670-hp form, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 C8. The other is, of course, Porsche’s greatest 992-series evolution so far, the 911 GT3 RS. And if just a quick test drive is enough to compel someone to make it their next ritzy purchase, it must have all the goodies with it, right?
But what could one do with those if they are truly imaginative? Well, for example, Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, finally seems ready to give us something completely fresh out of the CGI oven. So, after a long time since we saw that crazy Mitsubishi Mercedes Pajero G Evolution mashup SUV, here is something to quench our GT3 RS thirst, albeit with an interesting CGI twist.
Remember his outrageous series of 1970s VW Beetles x 992 Porsche 911 GT3s? Well, at least this time around, the pixel master is keeping the CGI shenanigans fully confined within the Porsche realm. So, meet the minty-cool Porsche 944 Turbo RS, an association between the Porsche 911 GT3 RS extreme aero body style and the “good ol’ 944.”
By the way, just as a refresher, the Porsche 944 series was the most successful entry into the German sports car maker’s entry-level front-engine, RWD line of cars that kicked off with the 924 and ended around two decades later with the final 968 evolution.
Anyway, according to the CGI expert, this version of the Porsche 944 Turbo RS is “just a super rough concept, not fully finished, but it gets the idea across, and you know what, it personally looks like it was meant to be.” So, it might be possible to see more of this along the way, just like it happened earlier with the Beetle GT3. Would you like that, or is this version already more than enough?
