2023 Toyota Tundra Heavy Duty Becomes a CGI Dually Force to Be Reckoned With

The American pickup truck market has expanded greatly lately. From little Ford Maverick unibody compact heroes to the absolute 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate luxury hoot, anything goes.
Well, it seems the past few weeks have all been about the heavy-duty love stemming from Detroit automakers. Ram’s line of HD trucks has been thoroughly upgraded, while the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD and Sierra HD families have both arrived in updated and expanded form. Plus, the all-new fifth-gen Ford F-Series Super Duty was presented as the next attempt of one HD series to rule them all.
General Motors has even upped the stakes with fresh new trims – ZR2 is coming for the Silverado HD, and the AT4X and Denali Ultimate have been already shown for the mighty Sierra HD. So, one might say that after these, the heavy-duty pickup truck market might be a little crowded, right? But wait, as some folks still think there is enough room for more, even if only digitally.
Here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who surely knows how to juggle our vehicle dreams and is now ready to open a completely new CGI-dually chapter in his “imagination land’s” HD garage. Thus, after premium stuff like the Cadillac Escalade 3500 EXT, Lincoln Mark LT 350, or the Chrysler Aspen 3500 (plus a quirky, chopped-top Tesla Cyberdually) that will never happen, now it is time for something that actually has a lot of potential.
Meet the unofficial 2023 Toyota Tundra Dually, the one JDM-style Stepside that might have logic as the Japanese answer to the Americana HD pickup truck assault. I, for one, am fully down with this, especially if equipped with the regular Tundra’s i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain. Why is that? Well, simply because it would probably have a V8-killer heavy-duty estimated MPG!
General Motors has even upped the stakes with fresh new trims – ZR2 is coming for the Silverado HD, and the AT4X and Denali Ultimate have been already shown for the mighty Sierra HD. So, one might say that after these, the heavy-duty pickup truck market might be a little crowded, right? But wait, as some folks still think there is enough room for more, even if only digitally.
Here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who surely knows how to juggle our vehicle dreams and is now ready to open a completely new CGI-dually chapter in his “imagination land’s” HD garage. Thus, after premium stuff like the Cadillac Escalade 3500 EXT, Lincoln Mark LT 350, or the Chrysler Aspen 3500 (plus a quirky, chopped-top Tesla Cyberdually) that will never happen, now it is time for something that actually has a lot of potential.
Meet the unofficial 2023 Toyota Tundra Dually, the one JDM-style Stepside that might have logic as the Japanese answer to the Americana HD pickup truck assault. I, for one, am fully down with this, especially if equipped with the regular Tundra’s i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain. Why is that? Well, simply because it would probably have a V8-killer heavy-duty estimated MPG!