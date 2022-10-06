2024 Ford Super Duty Raptor R Digitally Towers Above the Heavy-Duty Truck Pack

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty was recently announced with an all-new 6.8-liter V8 (among other new goodies), but the competition is not sitting idle, either.
Ram massively updated its HD truck for the 2023 model year, while GM is just about ready to have a couple of great foes, as well, namely the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD and 2024 GMC Sierra HD. So, what if Blue Oval’s head honchos would outbid them in the extreme off-road department with a Raptor offering?
Actually, that would not be as preposterous as imagined since Chevy is already willing to take things a notch further with the ZR2 HD. Thus, due to the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the looks of the unreleased and unannounced Super Duty Raptor HD off-road truck, complete with the 700-hp 5.2-liter V8 Raptor R twist.
Their main line of thought is simple. If you want something ‘small’ and nimble, you will soon be able to get the 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost-equipped Ford Ranger Raptor. If you want something fully enclosed, there is also the Ford Bronco Raptor SUV sibling. And the larger full-size offering is well-determined, thanks to the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost F-150 Raptor, as well as the newly minted Raptor R.
Alas, their question is quite simple. What if you want your Raptor even bigger? Then a Ford F-250 Super Duty Raptor R would certainly provide a great answer, right? Well, it does, at least in the virtual world. Thus, the YT channel’s pixel master has imagined the potential Super Duty Raptor that would dominate the entire heavy-duty establishment currently on the market.
And it comes complete with virtual hauling capabilities (6,478 lbs./2,938 kg) plus ample performance (zero to 60 mph/96 kph in less than five seconds), as well as the usual reel of unofficial colors, a quick peek around the interior, and even a fast comparison against both the smaller F-150 Raptor and a regular Super Duty.
