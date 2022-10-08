Mk IV Toyota Supra Rendering Flaunts Mk V Styling Cues, Doesn't Look Half Bad

Introduced in the latter part of the ‘70s with Celica underpinnings, the Supra was twinned with the Soarer in the middle of the ‘80s. The Celica-based Mk II received a turbocharged engine in 1980, the M-TEU sixer that was eventually upgraded to the 7M-GTE of the third-gen model.
The Mk IV is the Supra we all know and love, a modern classic that could be had with both naturally-aspirated and force-fed lumps from the JZ engine family. Discontinued in 2002, the iconic nameplate returned in 2019 with a BMW platform, BMW powerplants, and an eight-speed automatic. Initially not available with a good ol’ manual, Toyota ultimately had to respond to the redesigned Nissan Z that can be had with a six-speed stick shift.
Be that as it may, some peeps aren’t particularly impressed by the Mk V. The naysayers often point the finger at the BMW-developed platform, closely related to the Cluster Architecture used for everything from the 3 Series to the 7 Series. Rightfully so, a few peeps criticized the plethora of fake vents the Supra doesn’t really need for additional cooling capability.
Others question the very existence of the Supra because of the boxer-engined GR86, which is nothing more than ignorant drivel. There are many aspects that could’ve been done better, that’s for sure, but we also have to remember the Mk V wouldn’t be here without BMW. It’s also worth mentioning that BMW and Toyota went their separate ways early in the development process, which is why the Z4 feels different from the much sportier Supra.
By using the Bavarian automaker’s CLAR-based platform, Toyota probably couldn’t design the Mk V as they intended to. Had the Japanese automaker been offered more liberty, the Supra could have looked extremely different. Another “what if” would be a modernized Mk IV, which is exactly what Marouane “The Sketch Monkey” Bembli has imagined in the clip below.
The question is, do you like this Photoshopped redesign over the Mk V?
