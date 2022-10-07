BMW XM Sees You Looking at It, Stares Right Back at You

You’d better get used to the plethora of renderings depicting the BMW XM in all sorts of guises, as the internet seems to have developed an obsession with it. Be it a pickup, a van, new shades, and the occasional tuning job, name it, and it has been done.
As for the latest virtual take on the super crossover with electric assistance, it portrays it with tweaked out looks up front. It’s still not a pretty proposal, but it is slowly getting there. Guess BMW needs to take a few notes and implement them on the mid-cycle refresh that’s probably two to three years away.
The bumper, grille, and split headlamps have remained untouched, but there is a new chin spoiler, with a forged carbon look. The same design was replicated on the racing stripes bedecking the hood, and on the roof, and side mirror casings, contrasting the yellow paint finish applied digitally to the BMW M’s second standalone product after the iconic M1.
Curious about how it looks further back? Don’t be, because the answer lies one mouse-click away, in another story that also focuses on it. You can find it here, and once you click on the opening picture, you will see more forged carbon accents around the wheel arches and diffuser. The latter is much bigger than on the real XM, and the side skirts are fatter.
It has a three-piece spoiler in the middle of the tailgate, and another one mounted on the roof. There are new surrounds for the vertical reflectors in the rear bumper, as well as an extra brake light below the rear license plate holder. The stacked exhaust tips are still here, and for the wheels, the pixel manipulator chose a concave set, which looks better than the original offering, wouldn’t you say?
The bumper, grille, and split headlamps have remained untouched, but there is a new chin spoiler, with a forged carbon look. The same design was replicated on the racing stripes bedecking the hood, and on the roof, and side mirror casings, contrasting the yellow paint finish applied digitally to the BMW M’s second standalone product after the iconic M1.
Curious about how it looks further back? Don’t be, because the answer lies one mouse-click away, in another story that also focuses on it. You can find it here, and once you click on the opening picture, you will see more forged carbon accents around the wheel arches and diffuser. The latter is much bigger than on the real XM, and the side skirts are fatter.
It has a three-piece spoiler in the middle of the tailgate, and another one mounted on the roof. There are new surrounds for the vertical reflectors in the rear bumper, as well as an extra brake light below the rear license plate holder. The stacked exhaust tips are still here, and for the wheels, the pixel manipulator chose a concave set, which looks better than the original offering, wouldn’t you say?