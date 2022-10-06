2023 Toyota Highlander Gains New 265 HP Turbo Inline-Four, MSRP Starts at $36,420

More on this:

1 Hot Wheels Japanese Tuners Set Pays Tribute to '90s JDM Legends, Four Vehicles Inside

2 Toyota bZ4X Gets Back on Sale After Automaker Fixes Hub Bolts and Airbags

3 Toyota Is Not Planning Any New Standalone GR Models, GR Sport Is the Next Step

4 Updated Toyota RAV4 Goes Live in Japan With Minor Improvements and Rugged Offroad Package

5 Ryan Tuerck’s Slammed Widebody Toyota Stout Is Going to Look Full Send When Done