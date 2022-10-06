2023 Toyota Highlander Gains New 265 HP Turbo Inline-Four, MSRP Starts at $36,420

While we are patiently waiting for the full-size Toyota Grand Highlander eight-seat CUV to officially break cover, the Japanese automaker has finally spilled the beans on the mid-size sibling’s 2023MY novelties.
We should all remember that Toyota first talked about the updates arriving for the new model year back in May, and then in July also revealed what it had in store (additional smart tech goodies) for the European version. But now they are finally ready to talk numbers about the North American version.
Naturally, the biggest novelty is the company’s decision to give all gasoline Highlanders a new turbocharged inline-four engine “with more torque and fewer emissions.” The new mill’s EPA estimate is up to 25 miles per gallon (9.4 l/100 km) while the Highlander Hybrid offers 36 combined mpg (6.53 l/100 km).
Plus, there are “additional updates (which) include offerings of larger multimedia screens and other amenities for greater value across all grades and powertrains.” Now, back to the four-pot, the 2.4-liter has 265 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque, trumping the previous 3.5-liter V6’s rating of 263 lb-ft (357 Nm) by a significant margin.
Equipped with Trailer Sway Control (TSC), the new Highlander turbo models can tow up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) and have a standard Stop and Start Engine System. Additionally, Toyota has added an elegant new Cypress green exterior hue to the color palette. Pricing kicks off at $36,420 (MSRP does not include the additional DPH - delivery, processing, and handling - taxes) for the front-wheel drive Highlander L turbo, followed by the LE, XLE, XSE, Limited, and Platinum grades, which can reach up to $49,075.
The all-wheel drive Highlander L goes for $38,020 and has the same trim grid, surging to $51,025 for the Platinum AWD. Toyota starts the Highlander Hybrid at the LE tier with an MSRP of $40,220 and options also include the Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition for $45,780 or $47,380 with FWD and AWD, respectively.
