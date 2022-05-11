2023 Toyota Highlander Updates Include New Turbo Four-Pot, More High-End Perks

Toyota’s deliveries have suffered tremendously recently, with a 23% drop in April alone, on account of the pesky chip shortage. But the Japanese automaker is not going to just lay down and cry – instead planning to fight this significant hurdle will full force.
That also means its most popular models need to be on everyone’s hotlist. Take the 2023 Highlander seven-seat mid-size crossover SUV for example, a nameplate that has a massive heritage to uphold. The best-selling mid-size SUV in America across the retail market for the past six years, Toyota’s Highlander will soon arrive enhanced for the 2023 model year at nationwide dealerships.
Without actually telling us when the 2023MY will reach showrooms or how much it will cost (currently, the base MSRP of the 2022 model year stands at $35,855 for ICE models and $39,555 for Highlander Hybrid), Toyota recently announced there is a new turbocharged gasoline engine available in the lineup with increased torque, along with a few modern technology tricks.
The new 265-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, will arrive in place of the older 3.5-liter V6 engine and it now has 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque instead of its predecessor’s 263 lb-ft (357 Nm) rating. Additionally, the company’s Toyota Audio Multimedia system packs new dual 12.3-inch screens for Limited and Platinum grades, along with the added convenience of power-folding mirrors.
There is also an improved wireless charger location in the dashboard, as well as expanded availability of the hands-free power liftgate across more trim levels. Folks who put value and efficiency above all else will be happy to find out Toyota estimates the new, higher-torque engine has the same manufacturer-estimated 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) combined. Plus, new Highlander turbo models use the Trailer Sway Control (TSC) to keep unwanted trailer movement in check when towing up to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg).
