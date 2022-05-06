2022 Toyota Tundra Gets Its First Recall, Rearview Camera Image May Not Display

We’ve heard a tremendous amount of horror stories regarding the all-new Tundra, which makes do with twin-turbo V6 engine options instead of naturally-aspirated V8 power. From small issues like shoddy weatherstripping to big ones like stuck wastegate actuators and worse, it’s kind of curious how Toyota refrained from issuing a recall so far.
But still, Toyota simply couldn’t hide the mess the Tundra finds itself in indefinitely. In the latter part of January, the Japanese automaker identified reports describing intermittent failures to display the rearview camera image in reverse gear. Toyota observed this condition on a Panoramic View Monitor side-view camera by conducting in-vehicle cold-weather testing.
The company sought the assistance of the supplier that makes the PVM, which is Magna Electronics. If that name seems oh-so familiar to you, that’s because three automakers have announced rearview camera-related recalls over various issues that stem from Magna Electronics. In chronological order, we had Mercedes in April, Ford in April, and Merc again in May.
Based on a design review, both Toyota and Magna Electronics began to focus on the initialization sequence of the Parking Assist ECU and PVM cameras to address the aforementioned problem. According to the attached report, camera signal voltage exceeds the allowable threshold, resulting in the Parking Assist ECU recognizing the camera as being in abnormal status, resulting in a loss of signal transmission. It was further observed that any of the Panoramic View Monitor system’s cameras could be subject to failure.
The remedy comes in the guise of a software update for the Parking Assist ECU supplied by Magna Electronics. Owner notification letters will be mailed out in the period from May 30th to June 27th according to Toyota.
No fewer than 18,101 units equipped with the PVM are called back, namely vehicles produced between May 10th, 2021 and April 13th, 2022.
The company sought the assistance of the supplier that makes the PVM, which is Magna Electronics. If that name seems oh-so familiar to you, that’s because three automakers have announced rearview camera-related recalls over various issues that stem from Magna Electronics. In chronological order, we had Mercedes in April, Ford in April, and Merc again in May.
Based on a design review, both Toyota and Magna Electronics began to focus on the initialization sequence of the Parking Assist ECU and PVM cameras to address the aforementioned problem. According to the attached report, camera signal voltage exceeds the allowable threshold, resulting in the Parking Assist ECU recognizing the camera as being in abnormal status, resulting in a loss of signal transmission. It was further observed that any of the Panoramic View Monitor system’s cameras could be subject to failure.
The remedy comes in the guise of a software update for the Parking Assist ECU supplied by Magna Electronics. Owner notification letters will be mailed out in the period from May 30th to June 27th according to Toyota.
No fewer than 18,101 units equipped with the PVM are called back, namely vehicles produced between May 10th, 2021 and April 13th, 2022.