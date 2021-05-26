2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition Revealed, Available Only on Hybrids

More than 100 years ago, you could buy a brand-new Ford vehicle, and you could only get it in black. But these days, the range of models, trims, and colors can become suffocating, especially for people with an already busy schedule, who might not even have a clue as to what kind of vehicle they need.
So I find it very appropriate that car manufacturers keep coming up with different trims levels and pre-set packages that are bound to make the end user's life easier. And Toyota has just announced that it will be launching a Bronze Edition for the 2022 Highlander. This Edition will only be available on the Hybrid powertrains, and customers will be able to choose between FWD and AWD, depending on their needs and preferences.
The Hybrid version of the Highlander is currently offered in four different trim levels: LE, XLE, Limited, and Platinum. Starting prices vary between $38,735 and $48,690 (before tax and excluding $1,120 destination charge). According to Toyota, the Bronze Edition will be priced between the Hybrid XLE and the Hybrid Limited, which means somewhere in the $41,000 to $45,000 range, and will be available later this year.
Interested buyers will be able to choose between two different colors, either Cement, which will be a Bronze Edition exclusive, or Wind Chill Pearl, a new addition for the 2022 Highlander. All of these vehicles will include bronze-colored accents inside and out. As per the name, you'll be getting 18-inch bronze wheels, bronze interior stitching, and even the illuminated door sills will be sporting a bronze finish.
Toyota has dubbed this edition a "work of art," and even though the final touches are relatively subtle, the result feels quite special. With this being a superior version next to the XLE, several unique standard features are included in the package. The hands-free power liftgate is one of those features, and rain-sensing wipers are included as well. You can also expect a digital rearview mirror and a 1500W power outlet.
But wait, there's more to it. While these features may not be very impressive to someone who has ever owned a premium SUV before, they might feel quite interesting to someone upgrading from a less expensive Toyota. That's because the Bronze Edition also comes with puddle lamps with the Highlander logo on them, in-dash ambient lighting, a 10-way power seat, and LED-strip Daytime Running Lights.
Buyers are given a choice between FWD and AWD, and for anyone looking to benefit from increased grip levels, the latter version comes with a separate rear-mounted electric motor that powers the rear wheels when needed. It is a solution that more and more car manufacturers are resorting to these days. While it may be efficient and eco-friendly, some people may not be convinced that this kind of AWD system is better than those of yesteryear.
But at the end of the day, efficiency is what Toyota is aiming for. With a combined rating of up to 36 mpg (6.5 liters per 100 km), which is just slightly better than what you would get from a Chevrolet Spark, you can say that it has achieved that objective. Toyota is already known for its reliability, and the warranty package looks promising, with an additional 60-month warranty for the powertrain over 60,000 miles (96,560 km).
That comes as an extra to the standard 36-month and 36,000-mile (57,936 km) warranty. The 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze edition will also come with ToyotaCare, a program that has you covered for two years or 25,000 miles (40,233 km) when it comes to normal factory-scheduled maintenance.
