2023 Nissan Z Costs More Than $51k, Proto Spec is Over $56k, but There's a Catch

Late last month, we got official word from Nissan regarding the eagerly-awaited pricing information for the highly-anticipated 2023 Z sports car. But it was only for its home market. Now, the journey continues.
Not long now and the biggest rival for Toyota’s GR Supra will finally be ready to shine across the nationwide dealer showrooms as Nissan targets a summer release for the seventh-generation, redesigned 2023 Z. Until then, people can only speculate on the U.S. cost of owning this twin-turbo 400-hp 3.0-liter V6 wonder and related information is not necessarily too helpful.
Back in late April, Nissan announced the JDM-specification 2023 Nissan Z starts from almost $41k when converted. It then went through versions T, S, and ST, before arriving at the cool Proto Spec with a retail price of over $54k. Now, the company has announced the iconic sports car is ready to launch in yet another market: Australia.
Well, the periplus is certainly taking them long enough before hitting U.S. shores but hopefully, America will be next. Until then, Nissan has confirmed the potent V6 engine with precisely 400 hp and 475 Nm/350 lb-ft for enthusiasts across the Land Down Under, which is certainly great news for fans. Unlike the pricing information, though, which is a little steep – if you ask us.
According to the Japanese brand, the 2023 Z will be on sale in Australia from mid-2022 with just two grades – a standard specification going for an MSRP of AUD 73,300 and the Z Proto Spec that jumps to AUD 80,700 (plus “statutory charges or other on-road costs”). That translates to $51,215 for the base trim, and also to $56,381 at the current exchange rates, which is certainly a hefty asking price.
Alas, it turns out the Toyota GR Supra competitor is even costlier in Australia, starting at AUD 94,080 ($65,838) in GT specification and no less than AUD 104,480 ($73,145) when selecting the higher GTS trim level. So, it continues to remain a great deal, as it turns out.
Back in late April, Nissan announced the JDM-specification 2023 Nissan Z starts from almost $41k when converted. It then went through versions T, S, and ST, before arriving at the cool Proto Spec with a retail price of over $54k. Now, the company has announced the iconic sports car is ready to launch in yet another market: Australia.
Well, the periplus is certainly taking them long enough before hitting U.S. shores but hopefully, America will be next. Until then, Nissan has confirmed the potent V6 engine with precisely 400 hp and 475 Nm/350 lb-ft for enthusiasts across the Land Down Under, which is certainly great news for fans. Unlike the pricing information, though, which is a little steep – if you ask us.
According to the Japanese brand, the 2023 Z will be on sale in Australia from mid-2022 with just two grades – a standard specification going for an MSRP of AUD 73,300 and the Z Proto Spec that jumps to AUD 80,700 (plus “statutory charges or other on-road costs”). That translates to $51,215 for the base trim, and also to $56,381 at the current exchange rates, which is certainly a hefty asking price.
Alas, it turns out the Toyota GR Supra competitor is even costlier in Australia, starting at AUD 94,080 ($65,838) in GT specification and no less than AUD 104,480 ($73,145) when selecting the higher GTS trim level. So, it continues to remain a great deal, as it turns out.