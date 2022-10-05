Updated Toyota RAV4 Goes Live in Japan With Minor Improvements and Rugged Offroad Package

Toyota has updated the RAV4 crossover in Japan with a more rugged version dubbed “Offroad Package II.” It is much like the U.S.-bound TRD Off-Road launched two years ago, but with more powertrain options and up-to-date equipment.
The Off-Road Package II can only be ordered with the Toyota RAV4 Adventure trim, thus inheriting all its characteristics. This makes the Japanese Offroad Package better than the U.S. RAV4 TRD Off-Road version, offering more room for customization. For instance, all Adventure trims, Offroad Package II included, can be ordered with an exclusive two-tone paint combination, like Attitude Black Mica and Urban Khaki or Attitude Black Mica and Grayish Blue.
Besides the colors, Adventure trims add black textured paint to the body, Toyota calling it “Gori Gori Black.” This covers the lower front fascia, wheel arches, mirror caps, side sills, and the rear bumper, making this RAV4 trim stand out. When the Offroad Package II is ordered, the RAV4 gets an upgraded suspension, with a 0,39-inch (10-millimeter) lift and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 225/60 all-terrain tires. The wheels can also be retrofitted to regular Adventure models.
Unlike the TRD Off-Road model stateside, the Japanese RAV4 Adventure Offroad Package II can be had either with the 2.0-liter gasoline engine or the 2.5-liter hybrid powerplant. There are, of course, other updates for the new model year, most of them related to the safety assistance systems and user experience.
The Toyota Safety Sense package gains the ability to predict vehicle trajectories better and avoid oncoming vehicles when turning right, as well as pedestrians crossing from the opposite direction when turning right or left. There’s also a new digital rearview mirror inside the cabin, which can double as an onboard camera. Last but not least, the infotainment system now has a 10.5-inch screen and includes new cloud-based navigation like the recently-updated European model. It also features a WiFi hotspot built in.
Besides the colors, Adventure trims add black textured paint to the body, Toyota calling it “Gori Gori Black.” This covers the lower front fascia, wheel arches, mirror caps, side sills, and the rear bumper, making this RAV4 trim stand out. When the Offroad Package II is ordered, the RAV4 gets an upgraded suspension, with a 0,39-inch (10-millimeter) lift and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 225/60 all-terrain tires. The wheels can also be retrofitted to regular Adventure models.
Unlike the TRD Off-Road model stateside, the Japanese RAV4 Adventure Offroad Package II can be had either with the 2.0-liter gasoline engine or the 2.5-liter hybrid powerplant. There are, of course, other updates for the new model year, most of them related to the safety assistance systems and user experience.
The Toyota Safety Sense package gains the ability to predict vehicle trajectories better and avoid oncoming vehicles when turning right, as well as pedestrians crossing from the opposite direction when turning right or left. There’s also a new digital rearview mirror inside the cabin, which can double as an onboard camera. Last but not least, the infotainment system now has a 10.5-inch screen and includes new cloud-based navigation like the recently-updated European model. It also features a WiFi hotspot built in.