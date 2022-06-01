2023 Toyota RAV4 Woodland Edition Has "Everything Needed for an Outdoor Excursion"

Following the debut of the Sienna Woodland last fall, Toyota has given a similar treatment to the 2023 RAV4 in the United States. The crossover sports visual and technical improvements over the regular versions, and will start arriving at dealers nationwide this fall.
Building around the RAV4 Hybrid, the Woodland Edition is available in Cavalry Blue, Midnight Black Metallic, and Ice Cap. It features black badging, black mud guards, two black-chrome exhaust tips, and custom all-weather floor and cargo mats.
The wheels are on the ‘special’ side too, and they are shod in Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires as standard. A raised black roof rack allows users to pack a generous amount of gear for weekend camping trips, and the 120-volt inverter can power any compatible household items for a short day trip, or an overnight camping adventure. In fact, Toyota says that the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is “equipped with everything needed for an outdoor excursion.”
That’s not all that they did to it, as the special model, which is actually the first hybrid off-road edition high-rider for the brand, features a TRD-tuned suspension. The company’s engineers retuned the coil springs for off-road driving. The twin-tube shocks have rebound springs, and enhanced body control is also mentioned here. Toyota hasn’t said anything about the ground clearance of the model that is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, mated to a CVT, and backed up to two electric motors.
Besides debuting the Woodland Edition, the Japanese car firm has updated the RAV4 range for the 2023 model year. For instance, the multimedia system is now standard on all grades, and can be updated over the air. It offers dual Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, and works together with an 8-inch display in the lower specs, and a 10.5-inch screen in the upper grades. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offered as standard on the Limited/Hybrid Limited, and Prime XSE, while the LE/Hybrid LE, XLE/Hybrid XLE, and Hybrid SE get the 7-inch one.
The wheels are on the ‘special’ side too, and they are shod in Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires as standard. A raised black roof rack allows users to pack a generous amount of gear for weekend camping trips, and the 120-volt inverter can power any compatible household items for a short day trip, or an overnight camping adventure. In fact, Toyota says that the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is “equipped with everything needed for an outdoor excursion.”
That’s not all that they did to it, as the special model, which is actually the first hybrid off-road edition high-rider for the brand, features a TRD-tuned suspension. The company’s engineers retuned the coil springs for off-road driving. The twin-tube shocks have rebound springs, and enhanced body control is also mentioned here. Toyota hasn’t said anything about the ground clearance of the model that is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, mated to a CVT, and backed up to two electric motors.
Besides debuting the Woodland Edition, the Japanese car firm has updated the RAV4 range for the 2023 model year. For instance, the multimedia system is now standard on all grades, and can be updated over the air. It offers dual Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, and works together with an 8-inch display in the lower specs, and a 10.5-inch screen in the upper grades. A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offered as standard on the Limited/Hybrid Limited, and Prime XSE, while the LE/Hybrid LE, XLE/Hybrid XLE, and Hybrid SE get the 7-inch one.