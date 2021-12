2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid Is a Competent, Handsome, Family-Perfect Electrified SUV

SUV

In North America, the Toyota RAV4 is the Caesar of its time, moving close to 450,000 units each year, and taking the crown of the best-selling family. With the new hybrid powerplant in place, has Toyota done enough to make the family SUV a top consideration in an increasingly competitive market? Sofyan Bey of Redline Reviews finds out.The compact crossover SUV is currently the hottest automotive segment in America . Toyota understands this, and to appeal to new shoppers, the Japanese automaker is constantly keeping it fresh. The 2022 XSE Hybrid is currently the most popular RAV4 version. It’s handsome, practical, and affordable, making it the perfect choice of four variations available.Bey’s 2022 RAV4 XSE Hybrid review unit is in Calvary blue. It has a 4Runner miniature look of sorts. It comes with LED headlights and daylight running lights introduced on the RAV4 Prime. XSE Hybrid is the sporty variant with 8.4-inch ground clearance, contrasting black roof, optional panoramic sunroof, and black-painted side mirrors with turn signals.There are some changes on the 2022 RAV4 exterior and interior, but underneath the hood, it is all a carryover. The model already had one of the most diverse engine lineups in the segment after all, and changes were not a priority.The 2022 XSE Hybrid sits in the middle of the powertrain options, with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle, and is putting down 176on its own. Thepairs with three electric motors with a tiny 1.5battery making 219 HP combined.All in all, the Toyota RAV4 is a pretty competent car with a perky hybrid powerplant. It boasts a bounty of tech features, and enough room for both passengers and cargo.