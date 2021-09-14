2022 Toyota RAV4 Tries on a More Rugged Attire, Meet the RAV4 Adventure

Toyota has boosted the appeal of the RAV4 with the introduction of the Euro-spec RAV4 Adventure. The model carries over the minimal styling updates of the entire range for 2022, it features a more exclusive design and a hint of the classic FJ40 Land Cruiser.
On the outside, the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure gets a more purposeful front-end, with a black grille and the corporate logo moving from the hood to the double horizontal bars between the headlights. Other things setting it apart are the black front fog lamp surrounds, wider wheel arches, silver-finished under-run and scuff plates.
The Japanese automaker has also prepared a unique bi-tone paint finish option for the more rugged looking variant of the RAV4. It combines the Urban Khaki with Dynamic Grey for the roof, front pillars and rear spoiler, and pays tribute to the signature light roof of the classic FJ40 Land Cruiser, Toyota says. For the wheels, they chose a set of 19-inch alloys, with a matte grey look, wrapped in normal tires.
Opening the door will reveal additional tweaks, such as the exclusive upholstery for the seats, combining black fake leather with quilted back and cushion sections, stitched together with orange string. Dedicated scuff plates are part of the makeover, and otherwise, it has USB-C ports, power adjustable front seats, illuminated window control switches and a few other comfort and convenience features.
Power comes from the hybridized 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. It produces 222 hp and is assisted by the intelligent all-wheel drive system that allows the towing of braked loads of up to 1,650 kg (3,648 lbs).
Toyota will start accepting orders for the 2022 RAV4 and RAV4 Adventure in the coming months in Europe, and local deliveries will kick off in the first quarter of next year.
