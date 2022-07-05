Europe's Toyota Highlander Becomes Smarter for 2023 With New Technology Gear

Having updated it in our market two months ago, Toyota has now announced a series of novelties for the Highlander on the other side of the pond, most of which revolve around the technology features.
New for the 2023 model year is the brand’s Smart Connect+ multimedia system. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, with extra functionality, including cloud-based navigation with real-time traffic and road information.
This function can be accessed without the need of pairing a smartphone, and owners won’t be charged for the data that they use, as the 2023 Highlander gets a four-year data plan that also covers the over-the-air updates. Whenever the cloud navigation is unavailable, drivers can use the embedded system, which sports 3D city mapping, as well as fixed speed camera location information and traffic sign recognition.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are included, and the SUV also gets a relocated wireless charging pad for improved use. Another novelty is the introduction of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Remote functionality is on deck in the SUV, whose doors can be locked and unlocked from a considerable distance. Also, finding it in a busy parking lot has become easier, as the hazard lights can be turned on remotely, too. The 20-inch glossy black alloys are new as well.
Toyota hasn’t said anything else about it, and we will remind you that in our market, the 2023 Highlander is no longer offered with the 3.5-liter V6, as it was replaced by the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder unit. The new mill develops 265 hp and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque, 30 hp and 46 lb-ft (62 Nm) less than the old V6. This was a necessary move in order to make it friendlier to the environment, with the Japanese company claiming that it is less polluting. The hybrid powertrain remains available, with its combined output of 243 horsepower.
This function can be accessed without the need of pairing a smartphone, and owners won’t be charged for the data that they use, as the 2023 Highlander gets a four-year data plan that also covers the over-the-air updates. Whenever the cloud navigation is unavailable, drivers can use the embedded system, which sports 3D city mapping, as well as fixed speed camera location information and traffic sign recognition.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are included, and the SUV also gets a relocated wireless charging pad for improved use. Another novelty is the introduction of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Remote functionality is on deck in the SUV, whose doors can be locked and unlocked from a considerable distance. Also, finding it in a busy parking lot has become easier, as the hazard lights can be turned on remotely, too. The 20-inch glossy black alloys are new as well.
Toyota hasn’t said anything else about it, and we will remind you that in our market, the 2023 Highlander is no longer offered with the 3.5-liter V6, as it was replaced by the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder unit. The new mill develops 265 hp and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque, 30 hp and 46 lb-ft (62 Nm) less than the old V6. This was a necessary move in order to make it friendlier to the environment, with the Japanese company claiming that it is less polluting. The hybrid powertrain remains available, with its combined output of 243 horsepower.