Toyota Is Not Planning Any New Standalone GR Models, GR Sport Is the Next Step

Toyota currently has three performance-oriented models with the Gazoo Racing badge on them in its range, and one might get the impression that GR will become Toyota's M division. Well, we are not going to see that; at least, that is the current decision with the GR range. The family is complete, says the chief engineer of the GR86.
With that statement in mind, one cannot help but wonder what else could Toyota turn into a GR model. Evidently, there are plenty of options since the Japanese make has covered almost every segment out there, in one form or another.
While some dream of a Toyota MR2 rebirth in modern form, the market would probably be more interested in getting a performance SUV. If you look hard enough, there will be customers interested in a performance-oriented version of the Prius, but neither model is happening, at least for now. The same applies to an alleged performance sedan offered by GR, which would have been a bit unusual in a world where sedans are not as popular as they once were.
Instead, Toyota will offer GR Sport models, which will be versions of existing cars that have been improved in certain performance aspects. According to Yasunori Suezawa, the chief engineer of the Toyota GR86, who spoke with Drive, the GR86 is the last member of the GR family, and no additional GR models are planned.
It is worth noting that a GR-badged performance SUV has already been ruled by Toyota's executives, but the GR Sport moniker might happen to it, but only from a styling perspective. For some customers, it may be enough, and Toyota probably has the market analysis data to prove it.
The GR range, which refers to the sub-brand that only offers standalone models like the GR86 and the Supra, might grow later when the current products have completed their production cycle. At that point, GR might offer its first EV, but we are many years away from that moment.
