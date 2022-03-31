Toyota USA Instagram Page Releases a Comical Teaser of the GR Corolla, Targets Its Fans

The GR Yaris took the world by storm, shaming every compact car with its mad track and cornering skills. Ever since it's been the most sort after compact sports car out of Japan. Riding on its success, Toyota plans to release the GR Corolla on March 31—but not without a few teasers.
After releasing a brief teaser video that included two pictures and the announcement to bring more exciting cars to the track this week, the Toyota USA Instagram page added one more teaser of the Corolla GR.
Unlike the previous teaser video, which gave a hunch of what to expect in design, aero, power, transmission, and handling—this one is clearly targeted at its fans.
The short commercial creatively describes what we are all guilty of doing throughout the process of the new GR leaking to the public. Scouting and trying to piece together what the new performance Corolla would be capable of once released.
It's perhaps Toyota's marketing team's way of saying they have been crawling the internet and are aware its loyalists are piecing together every hint they release to the public.
We already know the performance compact car will borrow a lot from its sibling, the GR Yaris. The commercial gives off hints circling dominant features such as all-wheel-drive, the GR 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, and horsepower. There's also a fuzzy photo of Larry Chen, which is hilarious.
One Redditor commented about the commercial, saying Toyota was probably taking advantage of the leak to turn it into marketing material. "Either way, they've been stellar with the hype," he added.
According to reports, the GR Corolla claims a target of 296 HP, a bump from the GR Yaris, putting it ahead of its closest rivals such as the VW Golf GTI (239 HP) and at par with the 316 HP Volkswagen Golf R.
It's hard to hate the marketing muscle Toyota has been putting up lately for its GR brand. We can't wait to see what else it offers down the line.
Unlike the previous teaser video, which gave a hunch of what to expect in design, aero, power, transmission, and handling—this one is clearly targeted at its fans.
The short commercial creatively describes what we are all guilty of doing throughout the process of the new GR leaking to the public. Scouting and trying to piece together what the new performance Corolla would be capable of once released.
It's perhaps Toyota's marketing team's way of saying they have been crawling the internet and are aware its loyalists are piecing together every hint they release to the public.
We already know the performance compact car will borrow a lot from its sibling, the GR Yaris. The commercial gives off hints circling dominant features such as all-wheel-drive, the GR 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, and horsepower. There's also a fuzzy photo of Larry Chen, which is hilarious.
One Redditor commented about the commercial, saying Toyota was probably taking advantage of the leak to turn it into marketing material. "Either way, they've been stellar with the hype," he added.
According to reports, the GR Corolla claims a target of 296 HP, a bump from the GR Yaris, putting it ahead of its closest rivals such as the VW Golf GTI (239 HP) and at par with the 316 HP Volkswagen Golf R.
It's hard to hate the marketing muscle Toyota has been putting up lately for its GR brand. We can't wait to see what else it offers down the line.