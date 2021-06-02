2022 Toyota GR 86 U.S. Specifications Detailed, Goes on Sale Late This Year

Revealed at the beginning of April for the 2022 model year in Japanese specification, the GR 86 has finally been detailed for the U.S. market. And just as everyone expected, the boxer-engined sports car is exactly the same thing as the BRZ except for the Gazoo Racing and Toyota badges.
It’s easy to bash Toyota for this lack of differentiation, more so because Toyota is one of the largest automakers in the world. But criticism ends here because a sports car like the GR 86 is hardly profitable in this day and age.
Take, for instance, the mid-engine Corvette that’s been crowned America’s fastest-selling car on quite a few occasions. General Motors produced 21,626 examples last year, down from 34,839 ‘Vettes in 2014 and 36,518 in 2006. Even high-end sports cars such as the Porsche 911 aren’t doing too well either, along with affordable choices such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
The GR 86, therefore, is a calculated risk that wasn’t developed to make Toyota money. It’s an enthusiast product whose sole purpose is to make Toyotas look a little more fun, and it’s a better car than it used to be as well.
Instead of the outgoing model's 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet (212 Nm) of torque, the four-cylinder motor in the GR 86 develops 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm). The biggest secret to this uptick comes in the form of 0.4 liters of additional displacement, along with an optimized D-4S system, changes to the intake and exhaust system, and a reprogrammed engine control unit.
U.S. customers are promised 6.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) when paired with the six-speed manual that comes standard. Those who don’t understand the purpose of a lightweight sports car are offered a six-speed automatic, which is thankfully quicker than the previous six-speed automatic at 6.6 versus 8.0 seconds to 60 miles per hour.
Only two grades are offered at launch (GR 86 and GR 86 Premium), and you can also look forward to seven exterior colors. One of them is called Track bRED, which is more cringy than the “OK boomer” slang.
Offered with 36 months or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of new-vehicle warranty and 60 months or 60,000 miles (96,561 kilometers) for the powertrain, the GR 86 tips the scales at 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilograms) or thereabouts. The newcomer will go on sale later this year.
Take, for instance, the mid-engine Corvette that’s been crowned America’s fastest-selling car on quite a few occasions. General Motors produced 21,626 examples last year, down from 34,839 ‘Vettes in 2014 and 36,518 in 2006. Even high-end sports cars such as the Porsche 911 aren’t doing too well either, along with affordable choices such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata.
The GR 86, therefore, is a calculated risk that wasn’t developed to make Toyota money. It’s an enthusiast product whose sole purpose is to make Toyotas look a little more fun, and it’s a better car than it used to be as well.
Instead of the outgoing model's 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet (212 Nm) of torque, the four-cylinder motor in the GR 86 develops 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm). The biggest secret to this uptick comes in the form of 0.4 liters of additional displacement, along with an optimized D-4S system, changes to the intake and exhaust system, and a reprogrammed engine control unit.
U.S. customers are promised 6.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) when paired with the six-speed manual that comes standard. Those who don’t understand the purpose of a lightweight sports car are offered a six-speed automatic, which is thankfully quicker than the previous six-speed automatic at 6.6 versus 8.0 seconds to 60 miles per hour.
Only two grades are offered at launch (GR 86 and GR 86 Premium), and you can also look forward to seven exterior colors. One of them is called Track bRED, which is more cringy than the “OK boomer” slang.
Offered with 36 months or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of new-vehicle warranty and 60 months or 60,000 miles (96,561 kilometers) for the powertrain, the GR 86 tips the scales at 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilograms) or thereabouts. The newcomer will go on sale later this year.