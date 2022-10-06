Rapper DaBaby Has the Best Time Matching His Blue Rolls-Royce Phantom

Just like any other self-respecting rapper, DaBaby also has several expensive rides parked in his driveway. In a new post on social media, he didn’t miss an opportunity to match with his Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has some powerful cars in his garage. He owns a couple of Rolls-Royces, a Phantom and a Ghost, a Lamborghini Urus, and both Mercedes-Maybachs, the GLS 600 and the S-Class.
And, based on several new pictures, it looks like part of them received a makeover. In his recent post shared on Thursday, October 6, the rapper posed in front of a Rolls-Royce Phantom with a blue exterior. He didn’t miss the opportunity to match it, wearing a hat and shoes in the same shade.
In previous posts that showed his Phantom, the luxury sedan had a two-tone black and white exterior with a similar interior. His model is part of the model’s eighth generation, introduced in 2017. It comes with a BMW-sourced 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine under the hood, which is good for 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Phantom can go from zero to 60 (97 kph) in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides the luxurious Phantom, we can see another vehicle parked next to it, with the same blue exterior. That one seems to be his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is part of the previous generation, the W222, available between 2018 and 2020, which came in three flavors, the S 560, the S560 4Matic, and the S 650. It's unclear which one he went for, but it would be more likely to go for the S 650, which had a V12 under the hood.
Similar to the Rolls-Royce Phantom, his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class also had a two-tone black and white exterior. It seems like that exterior felt too normal for the rapper, so he opted for colors that attract more attention, like the new blue exterior.
