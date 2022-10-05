Ryan Tuerck’s Slammed Widebody Toyota Stout Is Going to Look Full Send When Done

Here is some great news – at least for JDM-style pickup truck enthusiasts in general and Formula Drift fans in particular – from an influential automotive virtual artist and his professional racing friend.
More precisely, the world-renowned pixel master Jon Sibal, better known as jonsibal on social media, has exactly two JDM-style reasons to rejoice over a stout Toyota. First, he is working with the great American drifter Ryan Tuerck on his next vehicle project (alongside Toyota TRD, of course). Secondly, this is a CGI-to-reality idea, meaning that what we see here in the artist’s digital studio is going to come alive in the real world, and soon.
As for what is in store from Ryan Tuerck and Toyota Racing Development, the social media videos embedded below are mere glimpses into the potentially perfect JDM-style aftermarket future of an old-school Toyota Stout 1900 light pickup truck. The series was produced by the Japanese automaker from 1954 through 1989, and this restomod unit seems to belong to the expansive second-gen (1960-1978) family.
Alas, when all the fabrication and modernization will be done, it is not going to be a conventional Single Cab classic. Instead, the CGI expert has envisioned a glorious, creamy paintjob to highlight the vintage elements, as well as many contemporary elements – such as the widebody kit, aero bits and pieces, or the gold and polished chrome deep-dish aftermarket wheels. It all naturally bodes well for the slammed atmosphere, as well as the lengthy list of component partners, which already includes many big names.
And we could easily cite Mobil 1, ADV (Advanced Fiberglass Concepts), BC Racing (custom coilovers), Recaro, Rotiform, Supertech, or Garett (turbo), among many others. Now, all we must do is patiently wait as the fabrication unfolds and hope that Ryan will highlight it when the Toyota Stout is done in the most extreme way possible!
